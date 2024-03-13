Patna youth threatens to shoot Bihar CM, arrested

Patna, March 13 The Patna Police on Tuesday arrested a youth for threatening to shoot Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Confirming the development, Patna police SDPO (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad said that two persons were already arrested in this connection and the third accused was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vishesh Chaturvedi, is a native of Patna district. He was studying in Mumbai.

Chaturvedi, speaking to a YouTube channel last month, used threatening and foul language against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

After the YouTube video went viral on social media, police took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR against him and two others under the IT Act and IPC Sections 353, 504, 505 and 506 in Patna's Kotwali police station on February 14.

Following the FIR, police managed to arrest two accused and were searching for the third accused. Chaturvedi was arrested from his native village in the NTPC Barh region on Tuesday.

Police said the accused confessed to the crime.

