Pawan Kalyan condemns police action against Jana Sena Party members

The chief of Jana Sena Party and Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan condemned the police action against members of his party on Saturday, after leaders of the ruling YSRCP alleged that JSP workers attacked their convoy near the Visakhapatnam airport.

The chief of the Jana Sena Party told ANI, "Police personnel had turned up at the hotel in large numbers in the early hours of Sunday morning after midnight of Saturday. Police came and banged on my door early hours, and later picked up the party equipment".

"More than 100 supporters were arrested and 14 to 16 people were booked under IPC 307 cases, who were asked police permission for the "Jana Vani" program on Sunday. The police came here to give notice that they wanted me to go to the programme without being seen by people, but I postponed the program until my party supporters came out from the station," said Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan said that there is no strength in the argument of decentralisation, "How come the entire resource management is confined by only one individual or a family? They are talking about centralization. It's nonsense and a joke," he claimed.

Pawan Kalyan said that purposefully they (YSRCP) wanted to create an issue yesterday. They did not want me not to be present. He further accused the YSRCP saying, "They do not want our party not to grow here and did not give me police protection".

Pawan Kalyan questioned, "how cabinet ministers came to the airport without any police security?"

On Saturday, tension prevailed near the Visakhapatnam airport as some people surrounded and attacked the convoys of YSRCP ministers Jogi Ramesh and RK Roja, former minister Perni Nani and TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanams) board chairman YV Subba Reddy.

They were alleged to be JSP supporters. The incident occurred when JSP workers had gathered in large numbers outside the airport to welcome Pawan Kalyan, and at the same time, some ministers and leaders of YSRCP reached the airport to leave for Vijayawada, after attending the 'Visakha Garjana' rally.

On Saturday, following a rally called 'Visakha Garjana' organised by the YSR Congress Party in support of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, a few ministers were going to the airport when their convoys were surrounded and attacked by a group of persons. YSRCP leaders have alleged that the attacks were carried out by Jana Sena workers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor