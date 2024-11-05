Pawan Kalyan orders probe into lands of Jagan's company

Amaravati, Nov 5 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in land acquisition by a company owned by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Palnadu district.

Pawan Kalyan visited the lands of Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited project in Vemavaram village of Machavaram Mandal.

He ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the acquisition of 1,043.75 acres of patta (private) land, 75 acres of dotted lands, and 24 acres of assigned land.

“We are ordering a full investigation into this land acquisition and will raise the matter in the cabinet,” Pawan Kalyan told the media after the visit.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA government will ensure strict action against any violations.

The Jana Sena leader alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tenure as the Chief Minister allocated a huge quantity of water and extended the land lease tenure from 30 years to 50 years, despite not setting up the plant.

The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the lands of Dalits were forcibly taken for establishing Saraswati Power.

“The acquired properties, obtained through intimidation, are now being disputed as family assets,” he said referring to recent reports that Jagan Mohan Reddy has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his mother Y.S. Vijayamma and sister Y.S. Sharmila over shares in Saraswati Power.

He alleged that 196 crore litres of water was allocated to a non-existent company. Pawan Kalyan said 400 acres of forest land were unlawfully recorded as revenue land.

“Farmers were terrorised with petrol bombs to coerce them into surrendering their lands and no environmental or pollution control clearances have been obtained. Public lands have been seized, leading to disputes over assets and resources,” he said.

The Deputy CM said the government of united Andhra Pradesh headed by then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) had initiated the acquisition of about 1,184 acres for the project. He alleged that YSR gave the land to his son Jagan Mohan Reddy between 2004 and 2009.

Pawan Kalyan said that the land was taken with the promises of industrial growth and employment but they never materialised. He claimed that Jagan’s company did not even pay full compensation to the landowners.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party has accused Pawan Kalyan of trespassing on the private property of the Saraswati Company. YSRCP leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu said Pawan Kalyan trespassed into private property and made a provocative speech.

He said these lands were purchased by the company but not given by the government as was being propagated. He termed the allegations part of the diversion politics by the Deputy Chief Minister to cover up his failures and the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

Pawan Kalyan visiting private lands and giving inflammatory speeches with hysterical body movements does not serve the purpose and it is a clear indication of vindictive politics, he said.

Poking fun at Pawan Kalyan’s body language and his incoherent speeches, Ambati Rambabu said, five months after coming to power he admitted that law and order had totally failed in the state.

He recalled that the TDP had stated this fact three months ago, and sought imposition of President’s rule.

