Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan as his deputy on Wednesday in a grand event at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district attended by Prime Minister the Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders. Naidu and Kalyan were administered the oath of office by Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

Earlier, TDP State president and Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu, BJP AP State president and Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari, and Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman and Tenali MLA Nadendla Manohar called on the Governor and conveyed their unanimous decision to elect Naidu as the NDA Legislature Party leader. The TDP-led alliance in the state, also comprising BJP and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, swept the Assembly polls, winning 164 out of 175 seats. The NDA bloc also dominated the Lok Sabha election, posting a win on 21 out of 25 seats. The election took place on May 13 and the results came out on June 4.