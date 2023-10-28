Pay Rs 20 crore or get shot: Mukesh Ambani gets death threat

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, reportedly received death threats via email, in which the sender threatened to kill him if he did not pay Rs 20 crores. According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. Further investigation is underway, said police.