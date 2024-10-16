PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Hopes Omar Abdullah-Led Govt Will Heal ‘Wounds’ of J-K People

On Wednesday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hailed the swearing-in of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as a "very auspicious day" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the return of their government after several years.

Following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's oath ceremony, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed her optimism, stating, "Today is a very auspicious day. People of Jammu and Kashmir have got their government after several years. People have elected a stable government. People of Jammu and Kashmir suffered a lot especially after 2019, and we hope that this new government will heal the wounds we got."

Mehbooba Mufti expressed her hope that the new government would pass a resolution condemning the Centre's decisions made on August 5, 2019, which involved the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. "We hope the government will pass a resolution stating that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not accept those decisions," she remarked. The former chief minister also said the importance of addressing pressing issues such as unemployment, drug addiction, and electricity shortages, expressing confidence that the government would seek solutions to these challenges.

