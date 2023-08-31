PE teacher held in Goa for molesting student

Panaji, Aug 31 Goa police on Thursday arrested one Physical Education teacher for allegedly molesting a high school student in South Goa.

Police informed that the incident happened in the school from Fatorpa in South Goa. “The management of the school had lodged a complaint in this regard. Subsequently, we have arrested the accused person,” police said.

Cuncolim police are further investigating the case.

More details are awaited.

--IANS

