Peaceful local body polls reflect effective planning, coordination: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Dec 29 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K.T. Parnaik on Monday said that the smooth and peaceful conduct of the recently held local body elections was a clear reflection of meticulous planning, seamless coordination and efficient execution by all stakeholders.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rinchin Tashi on Monday called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, and he briefed him on the recently concluded Panchayati Raj and local body elections.

The Governor congratulated the SEC and his dedicated team for the smooth and successful conduct of the elections.

He also commended the District Administrations and the state police for their exemplary cooperation and commitment throughout the electoral process. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said that the orderly and peaceful conduct of the elections was a clear reflection of meticulous planning, seamless coordination, and efficient execution by all stakeholders.

He said that beyond ensuring smooth polling, the election process strengthened democracy at its very foundation by empowering people at the grassroots. Through wide participation and transparency, the State Election Commission has enabled citizens to exercise a direct and meaningful voice in governance, an essential pillar of self-governance and inclusive, people-centric development.

The Governor further stated that the free and fair conduct of the elections stands as a powerful testimony to the robustness of democratic values in the state. He said that it reaffirmed public trust in democratic institutions and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to upholding the will of the people without fear or favour.

The Governor also lauded the robust, well-coordinated security arrangements that ensured a peaceful electoral environment. He appreciated the constant vigilance, professionalism, and dedication of the security forces, whose efforts effectively prevented intimidation and violence, enabling voters to exercise their franchise in a safe, secure, and confidence-inspiring atmosphere.

The Panchayat elections held on December 15 in the state witnessed a strong voter turnout of 74.92 per cent, reflecting active public participation. In the Municipal elections, Itanagar recorded a turnout of 51.39 per cent, while Pasighat registered a higher participation rate of 60.95 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the local body elections in Arunachal Pradesh, securing a majority of seats in the Zilla Parishads and Gram Panchayats, polls.

The BJP also scored a decisive win in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections by winning 14 of the 20 wards. However, the regional People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) emerged victorious in the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), bagging five of the eight wards, while the BJP won two and an Independent secured one seat.

The opposition Congress failed to win a single seat in both the IMC and PMC elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP’s impressive performance in the local body polls. In a post on X, he had said, “The people of Arunachal Pradesh show unwavering support for the politics of good governance. I thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the affection they have shown towards the BJP.”

“This strengthens our resolve to keep working for the state’s transformation. I appreciate the BJP karyakartas for working tirelessly among the people,” the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor