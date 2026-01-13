People have decided in favour of Shiv Sena-BJP candidates, says Eknath Shinde on Maha civic polls

Mumbai, Jan 13 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that people have already decided to ensure the victory of the Shiv Sena-BJP Mahayuti candidates in the local civic elections.

Speaking to IANS during an election campaign, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said there has been an overwhelming response from the public.

“There has been a very positive response, and people are happy. The people have decided to make the Shiv Sena-BJP Mahayuti candidates win and are determined to bring change in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The Mahayuti will come to power in the BMC, and the Mayor will also be from the Mahayuti,” Shinde said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also expressed confidence in the alliance’s prospects, stating that the Mahayuti is expected to win more than 150 seats in Mumbai city.

“Mumbaikars have chosen the politics of progress and will surely support the Mahayuti in this journey of development. Our respected leaders, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, have done remarkable work on the ground in areas such as environment, healthcare, education, improved sewage treatment, and making Mumbai free of potholes. This is not mere talk; we have delivered tangible results,” she said.

Shaina NC further said that Mahayuti workers are actively campaigning across the city.

“Our workers are present on the ground, each working diligently in their respective areas. This election is not about showcasing crowd size. In the speeches delivered by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, nearly 90 per cent of the discussion was focused solely on development. We have motivated our workers, and I can say with confidence that when people come out to vote in Mumbai on January 15, ask me again on January 16 whether numbers or work decide victory. The answer will be clear -- it is the work that determines the outcome,” she added.

The official poll process began with the notification of elections in December 2025. The State Election Commission (SEC) announced on December 15, 2025, that elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026. Voting will take place between 7.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., while the results will be declared on January 16

Voters have been advised to visit their designated polling centres during the specified hours. The Maharashtra SEC has also declared January 15 a public holiday in municipal corporation areas to encourage voter participation.

The election is being conducted under the Model Code of Conduct and follows directions from higher judicial authorities to complete pending local body polls in Maharashtra. More than one crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the BMC elections across all 227 wards. In Mumbai, a total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the elections for the wards of the BMC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor