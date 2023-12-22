People need not panic over surge in Covid cases, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that people need not panic and that precautions need to be taken to avoid the risk.People need not panic. Rather, precautions need to be taken to stay out of the risk zone. People above the age of 60 should compulsorily wear masks in public spaces," CM Siddaramaiah told reporters in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

So far, in Karnataka, 92 cases have been detected. Out of these, 72 patients are quarantined at home. Only 20 are in hospitals, and seven of them are in the ICU. So far, three people have died not because of COVID alone, but there were other elements as well," he added.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 2,669.The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19 given the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some states.During the meeting, Mandaviya emphasised the importance of being alert and prepared against new and emerging strains of the COVID-19 virus."It is important to be alert and prepared against new and emerging strains of the COVID-19 virus," Mandaviya said.The Union Health Minister urged all the states to remain alert, increase surveillance and ensure an adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and vaccines.