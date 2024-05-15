People of the Country Will Vote for Me; Won’t Do Politics in Name of Hindus-Muslims: PM Modi Clarifies Infiltrator Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he would refrain from engaging in political maneuvers based on religious lines, stating that his recent remarks about the Congress allegedly favoring those with more children were not aimed at minority communities.

Following the submission of his nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his astonishment when questioned about his recent remarks concerning "infiltrators" and having more children', Modi said: I am shocked

Who told you that Muslims are known to be having more kids? Why this injustice to Muslims? We have this issue in poor families. They are unable to send their kids to school. Irrespective of religion, poor families have more kids. I never said Hindu or Muslim."

When questioned about whether Muslims would support him, he said, The people of the country will vote for me," adding “I neither said Hindu nor Muslim… Main jis din Hindu-Musalman karoonga, us din sarvajanik jeevan mein rahne layak nahin rahoonga (I will not be able to be in the public domain the day I start doing politics of Hindu or Muslim). I see everyone equally." "Main Hindu-Musalman nahi karoonga. Ye mera sankalp hai (I will not do politics in the name of Hindu, Muslims. This is my resolve)," he further said.

Modi faced criticism from the Opposition following his remarks at an election rally, where he accused the Congress of intending to distribute the hard-earned money and assets of the people to "infiltrators" and families with larger numbers of children.