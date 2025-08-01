'People will decide': Tej Pratap evasive on Mahagathbandhan vs NDA in Bihar

Patna, Aug 1 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and former Bihar minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Friday gave an evasive reply when asked who would emerge victorious in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections — the Mahagathbandhan or the NDA, saying that they don’t predict winners and losers and it is the people who decide that.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Tej Pratap addressed a range of issues — from the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar to rising crime in the state and internal dynamics within the RJD.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: You’re contesting again from Mahua. What do you want to say about that?

Tej Pratap Yadav: I’ve won from Mahua before and served as Bihar Health Minister. I even brought a medical college to the region. We’ve done development work there. So yes, I’ll contest again. Many young people in Bihar are entering politics as Independents, and I’ll campaign for them too.

IANS: Do you see the ECI’s SIR as a threat?

Tej Pratap Yadav: All this surfaces conveniently around election time. Where were these issues before? This exercise seems aimed at branding people of socialist ideology as outsiders. But let me say this — the people of Bihar are not afraid. They understand what’s happening.

IANS: Tejashwi Yadav is reportedly considering boycotting elections over SIR and your removal from the party. Your response?

Tej Pratap Yadav: You’ll have to ask him. I am neither part of the party nor its organisation anymore. So I can’t comment on that.

IANS: What’s your take on your six-year suspension from the party?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Whoever was behind the conspiracy, God is watching them. I’ve moved on from that issue. My focus is now on the youth and their concerns.

IANS: Who do you think will form the next government in Bihar — the Mahagathbandhan or the NDA?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Like I said, I don't make such assessments. The people will decide who wins or loses.

IANS: What do you think about Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Everyone has their own style. The public decides who is good. Personally, I don’t see him as a good leader — nor do I see Prashant Kishor as one. My leader is Lalu Prasad Yadav, and I believe in carrying forward his ideology.

IANS: You recently visited the Samajwadi Party office. Are you planning to join them?

Tej Pratap Yadav: No, we have a long-standing family relationship with Akhilesh Yadav. I just went to meet SP leaders. The media exaggerated it, claiming I was joining the party.

IANS: Will Tejashwi Yadav become the next Chief Minister?

Tej Pratap Yadav: That’s up to the public to decide. As his elder brother, I give him my blessings and hope he continues progressing.

IANS: What do you want to say about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar?

Tej Pratap Yadav: What will I say about Nitish Kumar... the whole of Bihar knows about him.

IANS: Tejashwi says the NDA government is copying his proposed schemes. Your thoughts?

Tej Pratap Yadav: What they are doing, I don't know. Just look around, the state of Bihar is in shambles. It’s not just jungle raj, it’s "Maha-Maha jungle raj." Things aren’t looking good for Nitish Kumar. His days in power may be numbered.

IANS: In Bihar, crimes like hospital killings and people being set on fire have occurred. What do you say?

Tej Pratap Yadav: Law and order has completely broken down. Honestly, I laugh when someone mentions it now. No one knows when or where a criminal might strike. If this continues, I don’t see the JD-U returning to power.

