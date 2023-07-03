Personality, conduct, character more important than students' academic achievements: President Murmu

New Delhi [India], July 3 : President Droupadi Murmu graced the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Monday, said an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said she was happy to note that Sri Sathya Sai University is providing higher education to all the students free of cost and helping students of economically weaker sections in pursuing higher education by providing free hostel facilities.

The President said that "quality health services are a fundamental requirement for the progress of any society and country. It is our collective responsibility to ensure affordable and reliable healthcare services to every citizen. World's largest health insurance scheme is benefiting many poor families."

President was happy to note that Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence has established Shri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in association with AIIMS, New Delhi and Banaras Hindu University, for providing free of cost medical facilities. She expressed confidence that this initiative would make further development in the areas of healthcare and medical education.

The President further said that "stress and mental health problems are on the rise among students due to increasing pressure for achieving academic excellence in this era of competition. Success in examinations is not the only measure of their abilities. Their personality, conduct and character are more important than their academic achievements."

She also urged parents and the educational institutions to provide a healthy environment to the students and help them to choose and pursue a career according to their interest.

Pointing to the fact that around 66 percent of students of this university are girls, the President said that "today our daughters are contributing extensively in every sphere of life. This is a glimpse of the changes taking place in our country and by adopting modern values on the strong base of traditions, women can play a bigger role in the development of the country."

