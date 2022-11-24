Pet dog attacks college student in Gurugram, owner booked

Gurugram, Nov 24 The owner of a pet German Shepherd dog was booked after it attacked a college student, who received injuries on her mouth and hand, the police said on Thursday.

The victim, Preeti Bhati, a BA second year student, told the police that the dog attacked her when she was distributing her friend's wedding cards in her locality in Narsinghpur village on Wednesday.

The girl alleged that the dog had earlier bitten her father as well.

Preeti said she was somehow rescued by her mother and rushed to the hospital for treatment and after discharge, she registered a police complaint against the dog owner identified as Kailash.

"The dog owner did not even come forward to save me from the attack. The dog could have bitten me on other parts of the body... It was my mother who saved me," Preeti Bhati said in her complaint.

"Based on the victim's complaint, a case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused. We are probing the matter," said the SHO of Sector-37 police station.

The accused has been released on bail, the officer said.

