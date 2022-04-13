PFI leader sent to ED custody till April 19

New Delhi, April 13 MK Ashraf, the Kerala unit leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI), arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, was on Wednesday remanded to ED custody till April 19 by a Special Court in Lucknow.

The ED said it wanted Ashraf's custodial remand so that he could be confronted with a number of documents.

He was arrested from Kerala by the central agency on Tuesday, and then was taken to Lucknow.

PFI chairman O.M.A. Salam condemned the arrest and called it a witch-hunt.

Talking to , Saleem, the spokesperson of PFI, alleged that the arrest was nothing but a part of "ongoing harassment" by the central agency.

The ED has not come up with any statement in this regard.

On March 12, one Abdul Razzak was also placed under arrest by the ED. Razzak was accused of raising fund for PFI through illegal means.

