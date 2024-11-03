PGI Chandigarh does organ retrieval for life-saving transplant

Chandigarh, Nov 3 In an act of generosity and commitment, the family of a 23-year-old man who tragically sustained serious injuries and despite efforts by treating doctors at AIIMS Jodhpur could not be saved and was declared brain dead on November 2 at AIIMS Jodhpur.

His brave heart family consented to donate his organs after he was declared brain-dead. Since there was no matching recipient for the kidneys and pancreas locally, ROTTO North allocated these organs to PGIMER Chandigarh for a simultaneous pancreas-kidney transplant and assigned the second kidney to ILBS New Delhi.

The liver was successfully transplanted for a matching recipient at AIIMS Jodhpur.

Led by Dr Ashish Sharma, Professor and Head, of the Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGI, his team undertook a challenging journey to make this mission possible.

Overcoming logistical hurdles, the team travelled by road overnight to Delhi, catching a 6.45 am flight to Jodhpur on November 3.

After the successful retrieval of the organs, the team handed over one kidney to the ILBS Hospital team at the Delhi airport while en route to Chandigarh. They returned on the 3 pm flight on Sunday reaching the PGIMER at 7.05 pm through a green corridor, from the international airport to the PGIMER and prepared to perform the simultaneous pancreas-kidney transplant.

This mission made possible by the selfless donor family and the well-coordinated efforts of AIIMS Jodhpur, SOTTO Rajasthan, ROTTO North, and Dr Sharma’s dedicated team, from the PGIMER is a testament to the power of organ donation and the lengths medical professionals go to in their commitment to saving lives.

In a historic first, two-year-old Kenyan boy Prosper became the youngest pancreatic donor in India last week, granting two terminally ill renal failure patients a renewed opportunity for health and happiness through simultaneous pancreas and kidney transplant in one and solo kidney transplant in another.

Additionally, the family's selfless decision has enabled cornea transplantation, giving two more individuals the precious 'gift of sight', thereby impacting four lives.

In a significant milestone, this was the first foreign national case of organ donation at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In a poignant twist of fate, Lunda Kayumba, affectionately known as Prosper, has become an unexpected beacon of hope for those in need of organ transplants. The family of Prosper has made the brave decision to donate his organs, instilling a sense of purpose and life in the wake of immense loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor