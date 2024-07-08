PGI Chandigarh treats 30 lakh patients every year: Director

Chandigarh, July 8 Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) Director Vivek Lal on Monday said the institute has a footfall of 30 lakh patients every year.

“The government is committed to increase the personnel strength to serve these patients,” said the Director while underlining the strong faith the patients have in the institute which serves as an inspiration for them to serve them even better.

Vivel Lal was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 61st foundation day of the PGI here.

He said an iconic Maternal and Child Care Centre is going to be opened soon. He said, “In two years from now, we will see a different and even better PGI and that the institute is working in full swing to make things better in the times to come.”

The chief guest on the occasion was Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services. Various medical and non-medical staff of the PGI were felicitated.

Addressing the institute fraternity, the chief guest said due to its contributions over the years the PGI has carved a special niche among the medical fraternity. He said just like Punjab has five rivers, PGI “handles the inflow of patients from five states.”

“We are able to sit peacefully in the beautiful city of Chandigarh due to our armed forces guarding our borders who are being looked after by the Armed Forces Medical Services, in case of any emergencies during times of both peace and war,” he added.

Director Vivek Lal said he was fortunate to have been associated with such an iconic institution and to be celebrating its foundation day.

He said the PGI is the ‘karmabhoomi’ of all medical professionals of the institute, who work tirelessly to serve patients coming from the five neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Chandigarh.

He congratulated all medical and non-medical staff of the institute, recognising their efforts and the silent hard work they put in even beyond duty hours. He also reiterated that it is because of the hardworking staff that the PGI is able to attend to such a large number of patients in an organised manner.

