'Phantom,' Indian Army Dog, Dies During Anti-Terror Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

Just like Indian soldiers and animals are also willing to risk their lives to protect their motherland. One such hero was a Belgian Malinois dog who died in an anti-terror mission in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday morning, the dog named Phantom, who had been serving with the army since August 2022, was injured while drawing enemy fire. During the operation in Akhnoor, Sunderbani, the soldiers successfully neutralized one terrorist and recovered a weapon.

The White Knight Corps recently paid tribute to their fallen canine hero, Phantom, honoring his "courage, loyalty, and dedication." In a social media post, they commemorated Phantom’s ultimate sacrifice, sharing how he bravely drew enemy fire and sustained fatal injuries while assisting in a mission to intercept terrorists. During the operation, one terrorist was eliminated, and several items of military value were seized. Earlier, three militants reportedly attempted an assault on an Army ambulance in the Battal area. The Army and JK Police responded promptly, cordoning off the area and launching a joint search operation.

Terrorist Killed in Akhnoor

In a separate encounter on Tuesday in Jammu’s Akhnoor region, security forces escalated their operations, successfully neutralizing one terrorist. Officials confirmed that two militants were eliminated and efforts were underway to capture a third hiding in the forest near Assan Mosque in Jogwan village. The operation began Monday morning when militants attacked an army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC), prompting an immediate response from NSG commandos. After a night of relative calm, security forces resumed their assault at Khour’s Bhattal Era around 7 am. The intense gunfight, accompanied by heavy explosions, ultimately resulted in the death of a second militant.

To fortify their operations, the Army deployed four BMP II Infantry Combat Vehicles to increase patrol strength. Helicopters and drones were also employed, providing comprehensive surveillance to locate any remaining militants in the area and ensure operational safety.