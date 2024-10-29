Zeeshan Siddique Gets Death Threat; Caller Seeks Ransom From NCP Leader

MLA Zeeshan Siddique and son of assassinated politician Baba Siddique reportedly got a death threat and the caller also demanded a ransom amount. According to News18, the call from an unidentified person was received at the public relations office of Siddique, an MLA from Bandra East constituency in Mumbai. A complaint was registered regarding the incident at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

Zeeshan had received threats just days before Baba Siddique was shot multiple times by three men in the presence of his son as he left his office in Bandra (West), Mumbai. Zeeshan Siddique recently joined the National Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar on Friday ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, scheduled on November 20. He was expelled by the Congress in August.He was fielded against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sirdesai, cousin of Aaditya Thackeray, soon after his induction into the NCP for the forthcoming state assembly polls.

“This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will win Bandra East yet again,” Zeeshan said. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.The main electoral contest will be between two alliances, namely the Mahayuti – comprising of BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) and Shive Sena (Eknath Shinde). The other alliance is the Maha Vikas Agadhi – comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).