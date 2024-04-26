Phase-2 LS polls: 2.8 crore voters to decide fate of 152 candidates in 13 Rajasthan seats

Jaipur, April 26 Around 2.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 152 candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections which will be held on 13 seats in Rajasthan on Friday, said Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Thursday.

He said that all preparations have been done for the second phase of the elections.

Around 28,758 polling booths have been made in the state. Over 1.72 lakh employees are on duty for the smooth conduct of the elections, he said adding that over 82,000 employees from Rajasthan police, home guard, RAC and CAPF have been deputed at different locations to conduct elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The elections will be held on 13 seats, namely Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawad Baran.

Out of 2.8 crore voters registered for the second phase, 26,837 are service voters, 1.44 crore are males and 1.36 crore are women voters. There are 324 third-gender voters. Around 8.66 lakh are new voters on the list.

The highest number of candidates is in Chittorgarh which counts to 18 while Jhalwar has the lowest count which is seven.

Arrangements for live webcasting have been made at 14,460 booths. While women and youth will operate 832 booths each, the physically challenged employees will operate 104 booths, said Gupta.

Facilities like ramps, drinking water, wheelchairs etc have been provided at each polling booth.

