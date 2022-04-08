Phase-I of Chhattisgarh govt's 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit' project to be complete by mid 2023

Chhattisgarh government's ambitious project 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit' is expected to complete its first phase by the end of this year or by mid of 2023.

In the first phase of this project, the plan is to develop nine spots that fall on the forested route that Lord Rama traversed. These sites include Sitamarhi Harchauka (Korea), Ramgarh (Sarguja), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Balodabazar), Chandkuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma).

Last year, on the occasion of Ram Navami, renovated Kaushalya Mata temple was inaugurated in Chandhkhuri.

Anil Kumar Sahu, Managing Director, Tourism Department Chhattisgarh toldthat a total of 135 places have been identified by the state government where Lord Rama spent his time during his exile of 14-years.

"Of them, nine places will be developed in the first phase of the 'Ram Van Gaman tourist circuit' project. From Sitamarhi's Harchouka in the Northern part of Chhattisgarh, the project will cover the area at Ramaram in the Sukma district in the state. Of the nine places identified for decoration and development in the first phase, work in Shivrinarayan has been finished," Sahu said.

The official further said that "Chhattisgarh is being developed as a religious tourist place and the Chhattisgarh government aimed to finish the first phase target by the end of 2022 or in the middle of 2023."

Asked whether the 'Ram Gaman tourist circuit' will increase tourism in Chhattisgarh, Sahu said, "A place named Chandrakhur, where development under this project was done in July 2021 and the inauguration was done in October 2021, is now attracting thousands of people. The place where hardly 50-100 people used to visit is now attracting 4,000 to 5,000 people everyday."

With the project, Sahu said, religious places will be decorated.

"There is a plan for 'Ram Gaman circuit' in entire India but Chhattisgarh is the first state where this project is being given shape while other states are making only plans. Of the nine places identified in the first phase, work has been finished at two places and from are under development. The project has really impacted Chhattisgarh tourism. Tourism has increased in Chattish due to this project," added Sahu.

The official shared the input at a state-level Ramayana recital competition at Shivirinarayan, a prominent pilgrimage centre, where Lord Ram had stayed for nearly 12 years of his 14-year exile.

The contest -- the first such organised by the government -- started as part of three-day (on April 8, 9 and 10) inaugural function of the first Phase works of 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit' project.

'Ramayana Mandalis' belonging to each district across Chhattisgarh took part in the competition with their renowned artists and singers performing 'Manas Gayan' (recital of Ramcharitmanas) during the event that will conclude on April 10 with state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurating the renovated Shivrinarayan temple.

As per Chhattisgarh government officials, the state has a historical, archaeological and religious significance, and for the purpose of conserving and beautifying the cultural heritage, traditions and relics of the Ramayana period in Chhattisgarh, the work of infrastructure development, restoration and beautification is being done at nine places in the first phase of the project under 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit'.

The Chhattisgarh government has chosen Shivirinarayan for the inauguration of the nine places under Phase-I of the 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit'.

Shivrinarayan, a land of mythology and spirituality, lies on the banks of Mahanadi in Janjgir Champa district, around 130 km from Raipur. This is the place where Shabari, a character in Ramayana, is believed to have offered Lord Rama the berries that she tasted first to ensure he got only the sweetest ones.

According to the state's cultural department, Chief Minister Baghel will dedicate to the people the development works carried out at Shivirinarayan as part of the state government's ambitious Ram Van Gaman Path, a tourism circuit connecting all the places visited by Lord Ram during his stay in this region. It's believed Lord Ram spent 12 of the 14 years of exile in areas that are now in Chhattisgarh.

Two days ago Baghel informed that the state government is developing nine places under the 'Ram Van Gaman circuit' project and Shivirinarayan is second on the list after the recent renovation of the ancient Mata Kaushalya Mandir, the only temple dedicated to the mother of Lord Ram, at Chandkhuri near Raipur.

Chhattisgarh government is developing a tourism circuit under the 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit' project from Harchouka in Sitamarhi, passing through Koriya district in the state's northern region till Ramaram in Bastar's Sukma district, which is in Dandakaranya.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeshree Mahant Ram Sunder Das, who was the chief guest at the event, said "I congratulate Chhattisgarh Chief Minister for working on a 'Ram Vangaman Paripath project' at Shivrinarayan as it is said that Lord Rama had stayed in this region for almost 12 of 14 years of his exile."

"Chhattisgarh government has identified 75 places where Lord Rama visited and took rest for a few moments. The state CM has started a project to develop these places. Nine of those 75 places are being decorated in the first phase of the project," Das said.

In the first phase, Das said, a place named Chandrakhuri in Raipur, which is known as the birthplace of 'Mata Sabari' and 'Mata Kaushlya', is being decorated and developed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor