Phase-II of Shri Krishna–Rukshmani Yatradham in Gujarat to see development worth over Rs 43 crore

Porbandar, Nov 19 The revered Shri Krishna–Rukshmani Yatradham at Madhavpur Ghed is set for a major upgrade, with the Gujarat government announcing a second phase of development worth over ₹43.72 crore.

The project will include the reconstruction of the historic Madhavrayji Temple, enhanced beach development, upgraded parking facilities, and several new infrastructure improvements across the pilgrim circuit, as shared by officials today.

Under the first phase, completed at a cost of ₹48 crore, the state developed the Shri Rukshmani Mata Temple, Chori Mayra site, approach roads, Brahmakund, the main entrance gate, and sections of the beach development. With Phase-II now underway, the total investment for the Yatradham’s transformation has crossed ₹91 crore.

Reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guiding vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', Gujarat continues to scale new benchmarks in preserving historical and spiritual heritage while ensuring world-class infrastructure at its major pilgrimage centres.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, sites like Ambaji, Dwarka, Pavagadh, and Bahucharaji have witnessed comprehensive 360-degree development to enhance the experience of devotees from across India.

At Madhavpur Ghed, the second phase will focus on rebuilding the Shri Madhavrayji Temple, developing a 300-metre beach zone near the temple, widening the road from the Turtle Breeding Centre to the temple to 9 metres, and adding essential facilities such as food kiosks, toilets, landscaped areas, sculptures, signages, fountains, selfie points, and designated parking and food court zones.

The master plan integrates multiple sacred and cultural spots, all located within about one kilometre of each other, to create a seamless spiritual circuit for visiting pilgrims.

Officials from the Gujarat Pilgrimage Development Board stated that the ongoing works will significantly elevate tourist amenities and strengthen Madhavpur’s profile as a major spiritual tourism destination.

With improved access, upgraded infrastructure, and enhanced visitor experience, the coastal pilgrimage town is expected to attract more devotees and travellers from across the country, further boosting Gujarat’s standing in the spiritual tourism sector.

