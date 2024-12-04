(Photos) Shashi Tharoor Encounter with Monkey Goes Viral, Congress Leader Shares Unexpected Experience On Social Media

Congress senior leader and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, had an interesting encounter with a monkey in his garden on Wednesday, December 4. He shared this experience on X (formerly Twitter) along with a photo, highlighting the importance of respecting nature and animals. In his post, Tharoor recounted the unusual event: "Today, I had an extraordinary experience.

I was sitting in my garden, reading the newspaper as usual in the morning, when suddenly a monkey entered my garden. It came right up to me and sat on my lap. It calmly ate the two bananas I offered it, then hugged me and rested its head on my chest."

At first, Tharoor admitted he felt a bit scared, worried that the monkey might bite him and that he might need a rabies shot. However, he remained calm, remembering his deep respect for wildlife. After taking a short nap, the monkey jumped off and ran away.

Had an extraordinary experience today. While i was sitting in the garden, reading my morning newspapers, a monkey wandered in, headed straight for me and parked himself on my lap. He hungrily ate a couple of bananas we offered him, hugged me and proceeded to rest his head on my… pic.twitter.com/MdEk2sGFRn — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2024

Tharoor concluded, "I’m glad that my trust was justified, and our meeting was completely peaceful and gentle. This incident teaches us that we should always respect nature and its creatures."