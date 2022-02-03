PIL in HC seeks direction of Delhi govt to ensure admission of kids from weaker sections

New Delhi, Feb 3 A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions from the Delhi government to ensure the school admission of over 44,000 children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

The petitioner organisation 'Justice for All', through Advocates Khagesh B. Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga, also sought direction from the respondent Director of Education to initiate action against those schools that failed to admit such students in their allotted seats.

The PIL was listed before the division bench presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel on Thursday. As there is another division bench dealing with similar matters, the PIL was transferred before it for Friday's hearing.

The plea contended that among those children who applied for admission in April 2021 for the session 2021-22, nearly 50,000 are entitled to admission as per the actual enrolment in the school.

It was alleged that the director of education delayed the process on their own and now is refusing the admission on the grounds of delay in admission which is the duty of the appropriate government.

It also alleged blatant violation of the fundamental rights of over 50,000 children waiting for admission since April 2021 and victims of the government inaction to perform their duty imposed with them under the provisions of articles 19(1)(a), 21, and 21A of the Constitution.

Further, the petitioner sought the court's direction to the respondent city government to ensure the admission of over the 44,000 eligible children under the provisions of section 12(1)(c) of theARight to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

