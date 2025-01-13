Pirotan Island Anti-Encroachment Drive: Bulldozers Clear 4,000 Square Feet of Illegal Structures in Gujarat

The administration has initiated bulldozer action to remove illegal encroachments spread over approximately 4,000 square feet on Pirotan Island. The action primarily targeted unauthorised religious structures, with concrete steps being taken to restore the island to its original state. Pirotan Island is of critical importance for the country's security and marine life, and this strict action by the state government aims to address these concerns.

The encroachments were deemed a significant threat to national security, marine biodiversity, and key industries in the surrounding area. Pirotan Island, which is part of the Marine National Park, is home to diverse marine life, including sensitive coral ecosystems. The illegal encroachments and related activities were causing considerable damage to the marine environment and vegetation.

Pirotan Island Anti-Encroachment Drive

#WATCH | Gujarat | Bulldozer action by authorities against illegal encroachments spread across approximately 4,000 square feet on Pirotan Island. The step was taken to protect national security and the marine ecosystem of the region.



Pirotan Island is located near five SPMs… pic.twitter.com/G2OdBytK3a — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

Pirotan Island is located near five Single Point Moorings (SPMs) that supply 60% of the country's crude oil. The illegal movement of people due to encroachments was raising serious security concerns, with fears that the site could be misused as a landing point for NDPS-related (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) activities.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Encroachment Drive: NMMC Demolishes Unauthorised Structures in Vashi, Airoli, and Nerul Following Repeated Violation.

Pirotan Island's rich marine biodiversity, including coral reefs, was being severely impacted by the illegal activities. The encroachments were disrupting the natural habitat, threatening the fragile marine ecosystem.

The unauthorised movement on the island posed risks to nearby industries and institutions such as GSFC, Reliance, Nayara Energy, and critical defence bases, including Air Force and Navy installations. The government's firm action is a crucial step towards protecting the country's national security, preserving marine biodiversity, and safeguarding the industrial and strategic infrastructure surrounding Pirotan Island. This move underscores the state’s commitment to restoring the ecological and strategic integrity of this vital location.