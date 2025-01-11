Navi Mumbai Encroachment Drive: NMMC Demolishes Unauthorised Structures in Vashi, Airoli, and Nerul Following Repeated Violation

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions, demolishing multiple unauthorised structures across Vashi, Airoli, and Nerul wards. The latest actions were initiated after repeated violations persisted despite prior notices.

In Vashi, the Encroachment Department targeted an illegal construction in Sector-15 by Sharjan Gulab Mulani. Despite notices issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the activities continued. Following a partial demolition on October 3, 2024, construction resumed, prompting further action on January 10, 2025, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sagar More.

In Airoli’s Sector-04, unauthorised RCC structures at F-52 and F-53 were partially demolished after offenders ignored the issued notices. The operation on January 10, 2025, also resulted in the imposition of a Rs 50,000 penalty—additionally, temporary sheds erected on Plot No. A-98 in Sector-20 was dismantled in collaboration with CIDCO officials.

Meanwhile, in Nerul, tin sheds unlawfully placed in front of shops at SSU Ujala Sweet Mart, Sector-11, were removed. These encroachments, located in marginal spaces, were demolished under police protection. Assistant Commissioner Jayant Jawdekar and Junior Engineer Sanjay Sontakke led the operation, which utilized 15 laborers and a gas cutter.

NMMC has reiterated its commitment to intensifying such anti-encroachment drives, aiming for stricter enforcement against unauthorised constructions and ensuring compliance with municipal regulations.