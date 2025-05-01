Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs: Fan Falls from 21-Foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park; Shocking Video Emerges

An unidentified man fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park in Pennsylvania during game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, April 30. Right after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put the Pirates ahead 4-3, players began waving frantically for medical personnel and pointing to the man, who had fallen onto the warning track.

A video of the incident, recorded on a mobile by some of the spectators, went viral. In the video, a man from the stands suddenly fell inside the playing area. Members of the Pirates and Cubs training staffs, as well as PNC personnel, tended to the fan for approximately five minutes before removing him from the field on a cart.

Video of Fan Falls From 21-Foot Clemente Wall

PITTSBURGH -- A fan fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.



The team issued a statement shortly after the game ended, saying the man was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further details were given. Players from both teams could be seen praying and McCutchen held a cross that hung from his neck while the fan was taken off the field. The game was paused for several minutes while the man was tended to but there was no official stoppage in play.