Pity UP Women Commission's chairperson for strange fair sex safety guidelines: Alka Lamba

Mumbai, Nov 8 Congress leader and spokesperson Alka Lamba on Friday said that she pities Uttar Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Babita Chauhan's guidelines for women's safety, saying the fair sex cannot be saved by "shielding" criminals.

Talking to IANS, she mocked Babita Chauhan's guidelines which bars male tailors from taking women's measurements and restricting men from training women in gyms.

Lamba attacked the BJP government, alleging that it was "shielding" culprits. "Who is Kuldeep Sengar, Brij Bhushan Sharan, Prajwal Revanna… All are BJP's people," she said, adding that "Vinesh Phogat was yet to get justice."

"When criminals will be shielded, women will not be safe," she said.

To curb crime against women, Lamba batted for instilling fear among criminals, providing all help to women and reviewing security arrangements.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hai to safe hai' and Congress dividing society on caste lines remarks, she said: "You (PM Modi) are attacking the Constitution."

Mounting the attack, she alleged that farmers' loans were not getting waived off but his (PM Modi's) industrialist friends were enjoying the benefits.

On PM Modi's remark that the MVA vehicle does not have wheels and brakes, she said people will not forgive those who enjoyed commissions in the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

She claimed that the NDA "misused" central agencies to "poach" MLAs and "toppled" the democratically-elected government in Maharashtra.

She promised Rs 4,000 to the unemployed people, Rs 3,000 to women per month and Rs 25 lakh health cover, if MVA was voted to power.

"The Congress-ruled states are fulfilling the promises of financial aid to women per month and the Prime Minister was forced to delete his tweet claiming that the fair sex were not getting money," she said.

PM Modi was not letting the caste census happen to benefit his few industrialist friends, she claimed.

On the murder of a politician, she said: "Two jawans were killed in an encounter today too, PM Modi should answer this."

She also wondered why PM Modi raised the Article 370 issue during the Maharashtra visit.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on November 20.

