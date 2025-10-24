Piyush Goyal invites CEOs and industry leaders in Berlin to join India’s growth story

New Delhi, Oct 24 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met several top CEOs and industry leaders during his Berlin visit, exchanging views on fostering greater innovation and collaboration in fields like automotive, semiconductor, renewable energy and infrastructure.

Goyal is in Germany to engage with CEOs and industry leaders to boost bilateral trade and investment.

He held an “engaging” meeting with Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group.

“We discussed the company’s operations in India and their plans for expansion as they are working towards fostering greater innovation and sustainable growth in the Indian automotive industry,” the minister posted on X social media platform.

Goyal met Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, and exchanged views on potential opportunities for collaboration in semiconductors and decarbonisation initiatives.

During his meeting with Michael Masur, CEO, Vehicle Mobility Solutions Division, RENK GmbH, discussions centred around opportunities for greater investment in India's defence sector, as well as new avenues for collaboration in engineering solutions, digitisation and intelligence.

“Met Tobias Bischof-Niemz, Member of the Management Board of ENERTRAG. Discussed opportunities to collaborate in India's clean energy journey as we advance rapidly towards surpassing our sustainable development goals in the renewable energy sector,” said Goyal.

In his meeting with Dr. Martin Herrenknecht, Founder and CEO of Herrenknecht AG, discussions focused on the company's growth plans in India and their engagement in our rapidly advancing infrastructure sector through enhanced local operations and technology partnerships.

Goyal also met Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Cooperation, Luxembourg.

“We discussed avenues to strengthen trade ties between India & Luxembourg, building on existing strengths and exploring new opportunities that benefit our people and economies alike,” the minister mentioned.

In his meeting with CEO of Schaeffler AG, Klaus Rosenfeld, Goyal had an engaging discussion on deepening collaborations across the automotive, AI and advanced manufacturing sectors.

“Also deliberated on India’s vast growth opportunities and strengthening the India-Germany partnership in innovation and industry,” Goyal noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor