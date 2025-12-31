Piyush Goyal to hold key alliance talks in TN on Jan 4-5 ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Dec 31 Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, is set to visit the state on January 4 for the second round of crucial alliance discussions with the AIADMK leadership, as political preparations intensify ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Goyal had earlier held preliminary talks with AIADMK leaders on December 23, during which initial discussions on seat-sharing and alliance strategy took place. It is learnt that during those talks, the AIADMK indicated a possible allocation of around 23 Assembly seats to the BJP, though no final agreement was reached at that stage.

The January 4 visit is expected to be decisive in seat-sharing negotiations. Goyal will remain in Tamil Nadu on January 4 and 5, during which he will hold detailed consultations with senior BJP functionaries and alliance partners.

The second round of talks is expected to focus on finalising the seat-sharing formula, coordinating campaign strategies, and defining the broader framework of the NDA alliance in the state.

A key meeting between Piyush Goyal and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) is scheduled during this visit. Political observers believe this interaction could play a decisive role in shaping the future course of the BJP-AIADMK alliance and ironing out differences ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In addition to discussions with the AIADMK leadership, Goyal is also expected to meet leaders of potential alliance partners such as the PMK and the DMDK. These meetings are seen as part of the BJP’s broader effort to consolidate the NDA fold in Tamil Nadu.

Sources further indicate that Goyal is likely to meet 'Thuglak' magazine editor and noted commentator S. Gurumurthy during his visit, underscoring the importance of ideological and strategic consultations ahead of the electoral battle.

With the January 4 meetings expected to set the tone for future negotiations, political circles are closely watching the outcome, as it could decisively shape the alliance architecture for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

