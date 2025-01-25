Planetary Parade 2025: How and Where To Watch Rare Celestial Event in India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that today, Saturday (January 25), all the planets will appear to align in line on the sky. This is one of the rarest astronomical events in which all planets, including Jupiter and Mars in the eastern sky, Saturn and Venus in the Western sky through the naked eyes, and Uranus and Neptune through the telescope, appear in a single frame in the sky. These plants are visible from January to February 2025, according to IMD.

25th January 2025



As per the configuration of the planetary system and different revolution periods of planets, it is rare to have all planets in a single frame of the sky. In January to February 2025 we can see the planets Jupiter and Mars on eastern sky, Saturn and Venus in… pic.twitter.com/G0AJnOXRjP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 25, 2025

A total of six planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus - are set to align in the night sky today. These planets will form an astronomical alignment known as the "planetary parade". This celestial event begins on January 18 and lasts till February 1.

All the six planets will come to gather on the same align in front of the sun above the Earth, and most of them will be visible to the naked eye under clear night skies. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), these rare celestial events involving four or more than four planets are noteworthy and do not occur annually. This event is made more exciting when bright planets are visible, including Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus.

What Is Planetary Parade?

Four or more than four planets align in a line in our solar system or orbit across the sky in a plane called the ecliptic.

Planets in our night sky appear along a line. These events, while commonplace, are often referred to as planetary alignments or planetary parades.

Also Read | Planetary Parade 2025 Date: How and Where to Watch Celestial Event in US.

When and How To Watch Planetary Parade?

The best time to catch this rare celestial activity is about 45 minutes after sunset. Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye just after the sun goes down. To see two planets - Uranus and Neptune, need a telescope and will not be visible to the naked eye. The IMD said Jupiter and Mars in the eastern sky, Saturn and Venus in the Western sky through the naked eye, and Uranus and Neptune through a telescope. The planets' alignment in the sky will be visible for up to 3 hours until Venus and Saturn dip below the horizon.

Planetary Parade in India

The Planetary parade of planets will be visible across India. Among these, Venus, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn will be visible from the naked eye till February 13, 2025, but the planets will not be perfectly lined up in a straight row. Venus is the brightest & white. Mars will carry a rare reddish shade while Jupiter also shines as a bright white dot & Saturn will also be visible. Uranus and Neptune, however, require a telescope for viewing.

For the best viewing experience, observe the alignment between 7:30 to 8:45 PM, just after sunset at the locations free from light pollution & tall buildings. Clear weather is crucial for the full experience of this remarkable alignment, which is very likely.

The Pathani Samant Planetarium in Bhubaneswar has made elaborate arrangements for visitors, PTI quoted an official as saying. Visitors will be able to witness the rare event on all days, except Monday, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm.