Planetary Parade 2025 Date: How and Where to Watch Celestial Event in US

Planetary Parade in which six planets, including Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will come in a single line in an arc across the night sky from January 25, 2025. This celestial event will be visible throughout January when Mercury briefly joins the lineup, completing the spectacle.

What is Planetary Parade?

A Planetary Parade takes place when multiple planet comes in a single lineup from Earth's perspective, but not an actual alignment. If watched from space, this historic visual will offer a captivating sight for observers. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), such events are rare, especially involving four or more planets, are noteworthy and don't happen every year. Experts say all the planets in the Solar system will line up in a row, which only happens once every 396 billion years.

Best Viewing Time?

The best time to see this planetary parade is right after sunset. Shortly after sunset, when the sky is dark enough to spot the planets, but they are still above the horizon.

Also Read | Tap Drinking Water in US Is Safter Than Bottle Water: New Research.

Location to View?

Find an open space or ground where you can see the clear sky of the western horizon, away from city lights, which is less lighting pollution.

Which Equipment to Use to Spot?

While Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are visible to the naked eye, using binoculars or a telescope will enhance your view, especially for Neptune and Uranus.

Weather Considerations:

Clear skies are essential for optimal viewing. Here's the forecast for January 25, 2025, in select U.S. cities:

New York, NY: Sunny, high of 34°F (1 degree Celsius), low of 24°F (-4 degrees Celsius).

Houston, TX: Cloudy, high of 53°F (12 degrees Celsius), low of 44°F (7 degrees Celsius).

Chicago, IL: Sunny but cold, high of 24°F (-4 degree Celsius), low of 21°F (-6 degrees Celsius).

Phoenix, AZ: Mostly cloudy, high of 71°F (22 degree Celsius), low of 47°F (8 degrees Celsius).