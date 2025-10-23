Plans in Delhi to make Priyank Kharge Dy CM in return for attacking RSS, says BJP

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 23 Commenting on the continuous scathing attacks by Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka BJP leader B. Sriramulu claimed on Thursday that a plan has been made in Delhi to make Priyank the Deputy Chief Minister in return for attacking the RSS.

Speaking in Hubballi on Thursday about the state government’s alleged attempts to curb the activities of the RSS, Sriramulu professed that Priyank Kharge was “dreaming of becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.”

“This plan has been made under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge. Priyank Kharge will be made the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, while Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister. It has already been planned in Delhi. That is why Priyank Kharge is dreaming of becoming the Dy CM,” Sriramulu claimed.

He further accused the Congress of carrying out “politics of hatred” over the issue of the RSS. “Anyone can participate in the RSS. Even though a central gazette has been passed in this regard, the Congress is still playing politics,” he charged.

Sriramulu also accused the Karnataka government of having “declared an emergency” in the state. “In 1975, late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had declared an Emergency. Then, whoever raised their voice against the Congress was jailed,” he said.

“In 2025, the Congress-led government in Karnataka is running the state in the same manner. During its tenure, they are hailing those who raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans, but are unconcerned about those who shout ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. They even reward such people with Rajya Sabha memberships,” he claimed.

He further alleged that there has been no development in Karnataka. “It is raining heavily across the state, yet the roads in Bengaluru are filled with potholes. Nothing has been done to fix them,” he claimed.

“Many IT leaders, including the founder of Infosys, has expressed concern over the poor road infrastructure. The government has not taken any steps, and industries are moving away from the state,” he alleged.

“They are unable to govern and are indulging in revenge politics,” he charged.

“Every day, incidents of rape are being reported in the state. Young women are afraid to go to college. Chain snatching, robberies, and murders have all increased — it’s a total failure of governance,” Sriramulu alleged.

He also criticized the Home Minister of Karnataka, saying, “He is not taking these incidents seriously and treats them lightly.”

