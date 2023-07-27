Plants worth Rs 22 cr to beautify roads leading to Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, July 27 Plants and flowers worth Rs 22 crore will be grown along routes leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Apart from seasonal flowers, ornamental plants will also be grown to enhance the beauty of Ram Path, Dharma Path and Bhakti Path.

Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said that saplings of Tabebuia argentea (yellow colour), Tabebuia rosea (pink), Gulmohar (red) and Chorisia speciosa (pink) would be planted along the footpath on both sides of the Ram Path.

Dayal said that he had also instructed the forest department to enhance the beauty of these roads by planting about 17,000 saplings of ornamental flowers.

The Commissioner said that with the construction of the Ram temple, Ayodhya would be developed as a ‘city of faith’, attracting tourists from around the world.

“In fact, the city would become a global tourist attraction, offering visitors an eco-friendly atmosphere.”

Work on roads connecting the temple, including Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path, is going on a war-footing.

Besides, the process to beautify Dharma Path and Panch Kosi and Chaudah Kosi Parikrama routes is also on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor