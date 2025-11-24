Plastic-free Swadeshi fairs across Gujarat boost ‘Vocal for Local’ movement

Gandhinagar, Nov 24 Gujarat’s push for self-reliance received a major boost this year as plastic-free Swadeshi fairs held across 16 cities recorded sales of over Rs 10 crore and drew more than 40.5 lakh visitors in just two months, as shared by officials on Monday.

The initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for every household to embrace the “Har Ghar Swadeshi” movement, is being implemented vigorously under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership.

The state government has rolled out several schemes to support rural artisans, handicraft workers and small entrepreneurs, including the Gujarat Aatmanirbhar Yatra, G-Maitri Scheme and the Mahila Udyog Sahay Yojana. District- and taluka-level awareness drives such as Swadeshi Melas, Walk for Swadeshi and Vocal for Local campaigns have helped deepen public participation.

As part of the Urban Development Year 2025, Swadeshi fairs were organised between September 10 and October 31 in cities including Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Gandhidham, Mehsana, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Porbandar, Surendranagar and Vapi.

Citizens, self-help groups, local artisans and small traders actively participated in the events, with 540 self-help groups allotted 2,707 stalls to promote indigenous products. The fairs also featured cultural performances, game shows, folk music, puppet shows and theatre to attract families and raise awareness about adopting Swadeshi goods.

The state government plans to host a major Swadeshi-focused shopping festival in Ahmedabad this December, followed by more fairs across municipal areas.

Prime Minister Modi, expressing confidence in public participation, reiterated that Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat form the foundation of a developed India. He said every citizen will become a carrier of the ‘Vocal for Local’ message, and by 2047, when India marks 100 years of Independence, the nation will undoubtedly stand as a fully developed country.

India’s push for sustainability is accelerating through a mix of ambitious policies, grassroots innovation, and global climate commitments.

From expanding renewable energy capacity—aiming for 500 GW by 2030—to enforcing tighter pollution norms, promoting electric mobility, and advancing large-scale afforestation, the country is embedding sustainability into both governance and daily life.

Initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, and extended producer responsibility for plastics are reshaping environmental behaviour, while states and cities invest in green infrastructure, circular-economy models, and climate-resilient urban planning.

With India positioning itself as a leader in the Global South, sustainability is no longer just an environmental goal but a strategic pathway to economic growth, energy security, and long-term national resilience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor