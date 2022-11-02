Plea seeking to restrain Chandrachud from taking oath as next CJI dismissed

Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea seeking to restrain Justice DY Chandrachud from taking oath as the next Chief Justice of India terming the petition as misconceived.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit rejected the plea moved by an advocate.

The court said that it did not see any reason to entertain the plea and there is no merit in the plea. The court also termed the petition as misconceived.

Earlier, the petitioner mentioned the plea seeking an urgent hearing on it.

The petitioner relied on two reasonings to support his case and told the court that during covid 19, when a senior advocate appeared, his matter was tagged but when a junior advocate appeared, his plea was not accepted.

In other reasoning, the petitioner said that Justice Chandrachud had also forced the litigant to take the covid vaccine.

Justice Chandrachud will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9 as Current CJI UU Lalit will demit his office on November 8 after having a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary.

