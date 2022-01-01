PM announced 2lakh each for those who lost their lives, due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in J&K

Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine took place because of the argument that happened between devotes and hours after 12 people died in the incident.

The incident happened near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that "12 people are dead, and 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede."

According to reports the injured people are taken to the hospital and the rest are being still yet to rescue. The centre has also instructed the official to provide the best treatment to the injured and move them to the best facilities hospitals.

Prime Minister has also announced rupees 2 lakh PM relief fund to those who have lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. He also announced to pay ₹50,000 for the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also announced the funds of ₹10 lakh for those who died, while ₹2 lakh for the injured.