PM directs Central Ministries, departments to formulate document for 'Vision India@2047' to identify long-term goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all the Central Ministries and Departments to formulate documents for "Vision India@2047" to identify the long-term goals and corresponding outcomes for this decade with timelines and milestones.

In order to suggest the structural and institutional reforms necessary to attain the envisaged "Vision India@2047" on governance, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will convene a meeting with sectoral experts, academics and the scientific community on Saturday.

In this regard, Union Minister Jitendra Singh is slated to chair DARPG's first "Vision India@2047" meeting with Sectoral Experts on governance issues on Saturday, said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Key issues pertaining to improving efficiency in decision making in the Central Secretariat, reducing pendency, rationalizing working of ministries and departments, ethics, transparency and accountability in public service, creation of effective executive agencies, core principles of reforms in the government, benchmarking governance in states, management practices in 21st-century governance, citizen-centric governance, reforms in state secretariats, district collectorates, use of technology in governance and creation of institutions of excellence would be discussed in the meeting.

Fifteen sector specialists who would be participating in the discussions comprise former Cabinet Secretaries, former Secretaries of Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), directors of select IITs and IIMs, ASCI and Capacity Building Commission.

Secretary DARPG V Srinivas and Director General IIPA Dr SN Tripathi would be attending the meeting.

"Following the consultative meetings with Sectoral Experts, the DARPG's Vision India@2047 would be formulated," the Ministry said.

( With inputs from ANI )

