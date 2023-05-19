PM Fasal Bima Yojana providing economic security to farmers: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India] May 19 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana are serving as a great help for a state like Assam which suffers from perennial floods.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Natural Farming Conclave at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that the scheme has benefitted the farmers in safeguarding themselves from the perennial flood crisis.

It may be noted that financial assistance to the tune of Rs 236 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Yojana was provided to over 3 lakh farmers of the state in the last three seasons.

Chief Minister Sarma said that central and state governments provided the premium free of cost as only Rs 100 is taken as interest from the farmers. This is a significant step towards providing economic security to the farmers.

Sarma also said that for those farmers who sell their milk through a cooperative society, the State government will give them Rs 5 per litre as a subsidy.

The Assam Chief Minister thanking the agriculture department for organizing the conclave said that Natural Farming is bound to stay as an alternative mode of agriculture because though modern inorganic agriculture gives high yields, it leads to depletion of soil quality as well as the environment.

Therefore, the state government is trying to make good use of Natural Farming to increase agricultural produce and help in doubling the farmers' income, he said.

He also said that farmers should come forward for natural farming and make it a Jan Andolan and make Assam a model state in natural farming, as it is a way forward towards health and wealth.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat who inaugurated the conclave by lighting the ceremonial lamp also addressed the conclave. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora also spoke on the occasion.

Several agriculture scientists and progressive farmers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Gujarat Governor Devvrat along with CM Sarma inaugurated an exhibition where several organic products of local entrepreneurs were on display.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor