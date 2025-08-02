PM-Kisan not just financial support, but trust on farmers, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 2 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the release of the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan is not just financial support but a testimony of the trust that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed in the country's farmers.

Prime Minister Modi released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Out of this, Rs 353 crore has been credited to the accounts of 16.77 lakh farmers in Haryana.

To mark this occasion, a state-level PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas programme was organised in Panchkula, where Chief Minister Saini participated as the chief guest.

Similar celebrations were held in other districts, where Cabinet and Ministers of State were present.

Farmers across Haryana also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address live.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the release of the 20th instalment "reiterates the Prime Minister's commitment to the welfare of the 'annadata' and further strengthens the vision of making farmers prosperous and empowered, a key pillar of a developed India".

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the farmers of Haryana for this support. The scheme launched by the Prime Minister has infused new confidence and energy among farmers.

Under this scheme, small and medium farmers receive Rs 6,000 in three instalments as direct income support.

The transparency and commitment of this initiative have become a hallmark of the "New India".

The Haryana government has implemented the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme effectively.

Alongside, the state has taken steps to increase farmers' income, adopting technological innovations, and promoting water conservation.

The government is ensuring that every eligible farmer receives the benefits of these schemes without exception.

PM Modi has identified four key pillars for realising the vision of a developed India by 2047, i.e. the farmer, the poor, the women, and the youth.

The prosperity of farmers is fundamental to achieving this goal.

The Haryana government is working to enhance farmers' welfare and make agriculture profitable while efficiently implementing central government schemes. These initiatives reflect the commitment of the "double-engine" government, a government statement said.

