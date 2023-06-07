PM lauds huge participation on Meri LiFE app

New Delhi [India] June 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded participation of more than 2 crore on Meri LiFE app in less than a month of its launch.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Encouraging trend, indicating a collective spirit to make our planet better."

"There couldn't have been a better way to mark World Environment Day! Participation on Meri LiFE App breaches the 2 crore mark in less than a month since its launch," Bhupender Yadav had tweeted.

MeriLiFE empowers individuals to lead a sustainable lifestyle by making pro-planet choices in their daily lives, said its official website.

The app is inspired by the concept of LiFE, introduced by the Prime Minister at COP 26, which emphasizes mindful and deliberate utilization instead of mindless and wasteful consumption.

The Meri LiFE mobile application aims to enable a greater community of young people to emerge as Pro-Planet-Persons, changemakers and solution providers towards some of the greatest environmental problems we are confronted with today, through phygital mediums, the website added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor