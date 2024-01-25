PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron Visit Hawa Mahal in Jaipur - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Hawa Mahal in Jaipur on Thursday, January 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at Jantar Mantar. Macron will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day function in the national capital on Friday. The two leaders warmly greeted each other and posed for the cameras.

Upon his arrival at the Jaipur International Airport, he was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. "Bienvenue en Inde! President @EmmanuelMacron of France warmly welcomed by Governor @KalrajMishra of Rajasthan, EAM @DrSJaishankar & CM @BhajanlalBjp of Rajasthan as he arrived in the historic city of Jaipur. President Macron is the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations," MEA posted on X.

The pink city has been decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron. A French armed forces contingent is participating in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

"He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," the statement stated. Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.