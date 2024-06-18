PM Modi Announces 'Mann Ki Baat' Return After Election Hiatus; Next Episode Set for June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the return of Mann Ki Baat after a hiatus caused by Lok Sabha lection 2024, scheduled for Sunday, 30th June. He urged citizens to contribute their ideas and suggestions via the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App, or by recording messages at 1800 11 7800.

Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2024

"Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800", PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on February 25 that his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast would be suspended for the next three months, in respect of political norms ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the 110th episode of the program, he noted the anticipated implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in March, mirroring procedures from past elections. This anticipation arises from the expected announcement of the election schedule next month.