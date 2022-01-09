PM Modi announces to mark December 26 as 'Veer Baal Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a big announcement on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singhji's birthday, i.e. 'Gurpurab'. Now, Veer Bal Diwas will be celebrated on 26th December every year. This decision of the Prime Minister is being seen as a tribute to Guru Gobind Singhji's four sons (Char Sahabzade).

In this context, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Sunday,"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice."

‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma.The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them.