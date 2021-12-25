PM Modi announces vaccination for children between 15-18 years, emphasises caution against Omicron variant

Emphasising precaution in view of the rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in 15-18 age group from coming January 3.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the government was following scientific advice in the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

"Vaccination will start in the country for children aged between 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022," he said.

"The government has decided that precaution dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of their doctor," he added.

The Prime Minister said that 61 per cent of the adult population in the country had been given both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent of the adult population has go the first dose. India started the COVID vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

The Prime Minister said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

The decision regarding precaution dose for frontline and health workers has been done in light of the amount of time that they spend in the service of COVID-19 patients.

"The decision of precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," he said.

Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.

He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country.

The Prime Minister said that the global experience of fighting the pandemic has conveyed that that following all precautionary guidelines is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and the other weapon is vaccination.

He credited the collective efforts of the citizens, scientists and health workers and doctors for the country's vaccination success.

PM Modi said the seriousness for the vaccine was identified very early and along with research on vaccine, work was focussed on the approval process, supply chain, distribution, training, IT support system and certification.

The Prime Minister emphasized that as the virus is mutating, India's "capability and confidence to face the challenge is also multiplying along with our innovative spirit".

He said India today has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 ICU and non-ICU beds especially for children, more than 3,000 PSA oxygen plants and 4 lakh oxygen cylinders.

The Prime Minister said that support to states is being provided for buffer doses and testing.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India's fight against coronavirus has, from the very beginning, "based on scientific principles, scientific consultation and the scientific method" and noted that the 11-month vaccine campaign has brought relief and normalcy to the everyday lives of the countrymen.

Economic activities have been encouraging compared to many other countries of the world, he said.

Cautioning that COVID-19 has not gone away, he said that alertness is of paramount importance.

The Prime Minister also cautioned against the efforts to spread rumours, confusion and fear.

He appealed to strengthen the speed up the world's biggest vaccination campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

