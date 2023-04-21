PM Modi appreciates Kalanjali, a unique cultural spectacle for organising weekly cultural programmes at Central Vista

New Delhi [India], April 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated Kalanjali, a unique cultural spectacle by the Ministry Of Culture under which various kinds of cultural programmes will be orgsed at Central Vista, India Gate in Delhi every weekend, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

Sharing a tweet by Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister tweeted, "An added reason to visit the Central Vista area...a celebration of India's cultural diversity and vibrancy."

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested civil servants of the country to support the aspirations of common people for a developed India.

Prime Minister's remarks came while speaking at the valedictory session of the 16th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan.

"For a developed India, the government system should support the aspirations of common people," said the Prime Minister, adding "Your decision should be for the welfare of the country".

He said it is necessary that the government system of India should support the aspirations of the hard-dwellers for a developed India.

"Every government employee of India should help the countrymen in making their dreams come true," he said.

Noting that it is the time when India completes 75 years of its independence and a time when we are planning for the next 25 years when the country will be celebrating its 100th year of independence, Modi said, "You (civil servants) all are very lucky because you all have got the opportunity to serve the nation."

"We have a very short time but have full strength. Where India has reached today in the last nine years has prepared our country for a very big leap. The bureaucracy in the country is the same, the officers and employees are the same but the results have changed," said the PM.

At this juncture, PM Modi said "It is our collective responsibility to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters in the Amrit Kaal."

He pointed out his 'Panch Prana' mantra announced earlier and said that the energy that will emanate from the inspiration of Panch Prana will give our country the height it always deserves.

Modi said earlier it was thought that the government will do everything, but now it is thought that the government will do everything for everyone.

"Today's government's motto is Nation First," he said.

PM Modi said, "India's time has arrived, and today, the expectations of the whole world have increased from India. Experts, as well as orgsations from across the world, are saying that India's time has arrived".

"Today, I want to make a request to the bureaucracy of India, to every government employee of India, be it in the state government or the central government that the country has put a lot of trust in you and has given you a chance. You need to keep that trust and work. You are in service and the basis of your decisions should be only and only the welfare of the country," said the PM.

He said that good governance is the key, adding when there is a people-centric government, it solves the problems. There is accountability to the public in good governance.

"Duty is not an option for us, it is a resolution," he said.

The theme of the 2-day Civil Services Day 2023 was titled "Viksit Bharat: Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile".

PM Modi also conferred the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. These have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and orgzations of the central and State governments for the welfare of common citizens.

