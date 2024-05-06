PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar, to hold two rallies in Odisha on Monday

Bhubaneswar, May 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening arrived in Bhubaneswar on a one-day visit to Odisha.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by several BJP leaders, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and party state chief Manmohan Samal, on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

From airport, Prime Minister Modi went to the Raj Bhavan in a carcade. He will spend the night at the Governor's house.

As many as 20 platoons of police and more than 100 senior police officials including three DCPs, 10 ACPs and 17 IICs have been deployed across Bhubaneswar for the Prime Minister's security.

"After programmes in Uttar Pradesh, landed to a warm welcome in Bhubaneswar. I can clearly see Odisha is all set to vote BJP in the state and Centre. People want a Government that can develop Odisha and also protect the vibrant local culture," Prime Minister Modi posted on his official X handle.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Kanishi Chowk in Berhampur parliamentary constituency at 10 a.m. on Monday. The meeting at Berhampur will be the Prime Minister's first election rally in Odisha ahead of the general elections to the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly.

He is scheduled to attend another public rally at Chikili in Nabarangpur constituency in Western Odisha at 12.30 p.m.

The two rallies hold much significance as Prime Minister Modi is likely to launch a scathing attack on the ruling BJD after a long lull.

Polling will be held in Berhampur and Nabarangpur lok Sabha assembly constituencies on May 13.

The Prime Minister is also likely to pay another visit to Odisha on May 10. He may attend a huge road show in Bhubaneswar on May 10. He is scheduled to take address a rally in Bolangir the next day on May 11.

Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address a public rally in Rayagada on May 8. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state again on May 12.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be announced on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor