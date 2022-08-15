PM modi attacks corruption and nepotism in his 9th Independence Day Speech

As India completed its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, said on Monday that India is honouring the forgotten heros who played role in the country's Independence. PM modi attacked corruption, 'parivarvad'in his speech.

Two big challenges we face today - corruption & 'Parivaarvaad' or nepotism. Corruption hollowing the country like a termite,we've to fight it. We've to raise awareness against 'Parivaarwaad' to realise strength of our institutions, to take country forward on the basis of merit: PM. Those who looted India in the past governments are paying for their sins now. We are confiscating their ill-gotten gains. I need your support in this fight against corruption. We need to take on both corruption and the corrupt said Modi. Several institutions in India have been shackled by nepotism. It is not limited to just politics. This also promotes corruption. We need to free the country from this nepotism as this is impeding the growth of the nation.

