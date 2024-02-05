PM Modi Attacks Nehru during ‘Motion of Thanks’ Speech in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave his reply on 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address. In his address, Modi heavily criticised the Congress, blaming the party for the current state of the Opposition. The Prime Minister also assured that if the BJP was voted into power for a third term, it would make India the third-largest economy in the world. Notably, Modi slamed Nehru also said former PM Jawaharlal Nehru “thought Indians were lazy" and that Indira Gandhi was no different than him.

PM Modi attacked the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..."Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session.The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year will be spread over eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and may conclude on February 9.Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday alleged that leaders of states ruled by non-NDA parties are being hounded by the central agencies and said his party chief Mamata Banerjee has written to the Committee on 'One Nation One Election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind vehemently opposing the concept.Participating in the debate in the Motion of Thanks on the president's address in Rajya Sabha, Mr Ray informed the West Bengal chief minister is also coming to attend the meeting on 'One Nation One Election' on Tuesday and said "nothing will be accepted by our state at least on this issue".He accused the BJP-led central government of resorting to "fiscal terrorism" in West Bengal, claiming that 156 central teams were sent to the state to look into the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.

