PM Modi Bihar Visit: This Election Is To Punish Those Who Are Against India’s Constitution, Says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc INDIA, asserting that this election is to punish those who are against India’s Constitution and opposing the Centre’s efforts to make the country a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He further accused opposition leaders, including those from the RJD and the Congress, of politicizing the Constitution for their own gain.

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar’s Gaya district, the PM said, “This election is only to punish ‘Ghamandia’ (arrogant) alliance leaders. It is to punish those who are against the Constitution and opposing the Centre’s initiatives to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Jitan Ram Manjhi, is contesting from Gaya as a nominee of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

The Congress and its partners are resorting to lies in the name of the Constitution just to abuse me. The NDA respects the Constitution..even Babasaheb Ambedkar can’t change this, he said.

The PM also said, “They (opposition leaders) call Santana dharma “dengue and malaria”. They don’t deserve even a single seat…they must be punished.” He also alleged that the RJD is the symbol of “corruption and goonda raj”.

“The RJD has given only two things to Bihar- ‘jungle raj and corruption…Corruption flourished like an industry during its regime in Bihar,” PM Modi claimed

